Beginner musicians and school band students get everything needed to start, including mouthpiece, reed, and case, without the cost of a step-up model, and it's currently $42 off the list price at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Blue copper needle spring for quick response
- Ergonomic design with mother pearl inlaid keys
- Wide dynamic range with smooth note transitions
- High-quality leather pads for exceptional airtightness
- Complete accessory kit with carrying case and stand
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Expires 8/27/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 17 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
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- Easy sound production for beginners
- Lead-free soldering and resonant sound holes
- Durable cupronickel body with high carbon steel springs
- Includes hard case, cleaning kit, and accessories
- Model: EPC-1
Beginner clarinetists get everything needed to start in one box, including the instrument, case, and accessories, which saves you the hassle of piecing together separate purchases. It's $12 off the list price at Amazon, bringing it to $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hard case
Eastar's closed-hole design makes this a solid pick for beginners who'd otherwise struggle covering open finger holes, and it's currently $10 off the $90 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- leather pads
- cupronickel body
- case, stand, cleaning kit, adjustment screws, and gloves
This Eastar snare drum set is $95.99, down from $109.99, and comes with the stand, sticks, mute pad, bag, and drum key included, making it a great choice for beginners. That's a $14 savings and the lowest price we could find for this kit. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes snare drum, sticks, stand, mute pad, drum bag, and drum key
- 14" x 5.5" drum with 10 lugs and poplar wood body
- Snare stand adjusts up to a maximum height of 43"
- Stand folds down to fit inside the included snare bag
- Silicone mute pad reduces drum volume by up to 80%
- Backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|15%
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|$238
|Buy Now
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