Households juggling hard floors and frequent spills get a two-in-one tool here, since this handles vacuuming and mopping in a single pass without switching machines. Apply coupon code "H12PROGO45" to drop the price to $30 under our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35-minute runtime and 900ml tank
- 16KPa suction for vacuuming and mopping
- Automatic self-cleaning and hot-air drying
- Cord-free design with charging dock
- Dual-sided edge-to-edge cleaning
Handles vacuuming and mopping in one pass, which makes it a practical pick for households with a mix of hard floors and rugs where you want both tasks automated. At $800, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6cm lift for effortless door threshold crossing
- AI-powered obstacle detection avoids 180+ types of objects
- HyperStream brush technology prevents hair tangles
- 19,500Pa suction power for deep floor cleaning
- Auto-maintenance dock enables 100 days of hands-free cleaning
The Aqua10 sits in the higher tier of combo robot vacuums, built for households where you want both vacuuming and mopping handled in one pass without babysitting the process. At $720, it's $180 off the $900 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Continuously rinses mops with fresh water
- Climbs thresholds up to 2.36"
- 30,000Pa suction with tangle-free DuoBrush
- 212°F thermal roller self-cleaning and drying
- Automated dust, water, and mop maintenance
Woot's Vacuum, Sweep and Mop sale covers a wide mix of robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and spot cleaners from brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, roborock, and ECOVACS. Many listings are factory reconditioned or refurbished, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum at $299.99, while newer models like the iRobot Roomba Combo j8 Auto-Empty VacMop are priced at $249.99. Budget shoppers can also find replacement parts and filters for brands like Hoover, RIDGID, and iRobot starting under $10. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Robot vacuums with mopping combos from brands like iRobot, roborock, and ECOVACS
- Cordless stick and handheld vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and Hoover
- Factory reconditioned, refurbished, and new-condition options included
- Replacement parts and filters available for popular vacuum brands
- Prices range from under $10 for accessories to $799.99 for a new Dyson model
eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Shop-Vac Brush & Flexible Crevice Tool Attachment Set for $2.40. That's a $13 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Tanga offers the Milwaukee 0880-20 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $74.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $24 off list, and shipping is free Buy Now at Tanga
- Runs on Milwaukee's 18-volt battery system
- Cordless design for wet and dry pickup
- Red finish
- Model number 0880-20
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
A steam mop and handheld steamer combo means you can clean floors and then detach the unit to tackle countertops, grout, or upholstery without switching tools. Apply coupon code "SH10GOFI" for a total savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.8 lbs lightweight ergonomic design
- 13-in-1 versatile interchangeable cleaning accessories
- Powerful 212℉ steam dissolves grease and grime
- Chemical-free cleaning safe for children and pets
- Rapid 15-second steam heat-up time
Bladeless fans are quieter and easier to clean than traditional bladed models. At $169, it's $131 off the $300 list price via coupon code "MF10FLASHDEAL". Buy Now at dreametech.com
- GyroWing technology enables 270-degree spatial airflow coverage
- AirBoost technology provides 16x wider airflow circulation
- 10 speed settings with smart temperature-adaptive airflow
- Horizontal 180-degree and vertical 90-degree oscillation
- Model: MF10
Designed specifically for pet owners dealing with dander, fur, and odors, this air purifier is $180, a $170 reduction. Apply coupon code "AP10FLASHDEAL" to save. Buy Now at dreametech.com
- CADR rating of 220 cubic meters per hour
- H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles
- Coverage area up to 323 square feet
- Integrated air quality sensor with real-time display
- 22 decibels in sleep mode
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|45%
|--
|$170
|Buy Now
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