This refurbished Delta tub and shower trim set is $67.69, down from $182.25. You'd pay $99 at Home Depot. The listing also comes with an additional two-year warranty. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 5 spray settings including full body, fast massage, and pause
- Single lever handle in chrome finish
- Backed by Delta's recertified 10-year limited warranty
- WaterSense certified with a 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rate
- Wall-mounted installation with a round shower head
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Published 42 min ago
Verified 19 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot's Debut Deals sale spans a wide mix of categories, from home appliances like dehumidifiers and humidifiers to pet gear, kids' toys, and electronics. Prices range from under $10 for small accessories to nearly $300 for items like the COCOFISH Shark Bounce House, with many items marked over 50% off their reference price. The sale covers dozens of products across home, outdoor, and personal care categories rather than focusing on a single type of item. This deal ends August 31 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Home and kitchen items including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and vacuums
- Electronics such as headphones, projectors, and smart watches
- Outdoor and garden gear including hoses, solar lights, and pool cleaners
- Kids' toys and games like race track sets and magnetic blocks
- Pet products including dog car seats, clippers, and heated cat houses
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom gear, from electronic bidets like the Inus IS-2100 at $199.99 down to small accessories like a toilet paper holder for $4.01. Shoppers can also find toilet seats, safety rails, and cleaning tools across dozens of listed items. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes electronic bidets, bidet attachments, and toilet seats
- Toilet paper holders from brands like AXOR and hansgrohe
- Raised toilet seats and safety rails for accessibility
- Toilet brushes, plungers, and cleaning accessories included
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|62%
|--
|$68
|Buy Now
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