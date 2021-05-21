DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/4 Sheet Sander for $99 w/ free reciprocating saw

You'd pay at least $195 for this sander and saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw will appear at checkout after adding the sander to the cart.
- It's available for pickup only.
- 8,000 to 14,000 OPM variable speed control
- 1-handed locking dust bag
- dust-sealed switch
- brushless motor
- paper clamp
- Model: DCW200B
- UPC: 885911656665
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jeff's Garage via Amazon.
- 12,000opm max speed
- uses hook and loop type sand paper
- includes dust collector bag
- Model: DCW210B
- UPC: 885911557818
That's a buck less than you'd pay from Hyde direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- attaches to any wet/dry vacuum for dust-free sanding
- includes 6" hose
- Model: 09165
That's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4x36" belt and 6" disc
- Model: 6502T
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
That's a $23 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 2-4 weeks
- includes 72-tooth ratchet, hard case, and a variety of sockets, wrenches, accessories, and specialty bits
- Model: DWMT81534
- UPC: 076174815344
More Offers
It's $4 under list price.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brushless motor provides runtime and efficiency to get the job done
- Variable speed control from 8, 000 - 14, 000 OPM to match the speed to the application
- Low profile height allows user to get close to work surface for precise sanding
- Paper clamp designed to hold paper securely and allow for easy installation
- Dust-sealed switch to protect against dust ingestion for long switch life
- Model: DCW200B
- UPC: 885911656665
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|27%
|$120 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$94
|Buy Now
|Lowe's
|23%
|--
|$99
|Check Price
|Walmart
|3%
|$153 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$125
|Check Price
Sign In or Register