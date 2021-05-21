DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/4 Sheet Sander for $99 w/ free reciprocating saw
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Brushless Cordless 1/4 Sheet Variable Speed Sander (No Battery)
$99 w/ free reciprocating saw $129
pickup

You'd pay at least $195 for this sander and saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • The DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw will appear at checkout after adding the sander to the cart.
  • It's available for pickup only.
Features
  • 8,000 to 14,000 OPM variable speed control
  • 1-handed locking dust bag
  • dust-sealed switch
  • brushless motor
  • paper clamp
  • Model: DCW200B
  • UPC: 885911656665
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sanders Lowe's DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Palm Sander, Sheet, Variable Speed, 1/4-Inch, Tool Only (DCW200B) for $125
Walmart · 5 mos ago
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Palm Sander, Sheet, Variable Speed, 1/4-Inch, Tool Only (DCW200B)
$125 $129

It's $4 under list price.

Features
  • Brushless motor provides runtime and efficiency to get the job done
  • Variable speed control from 8, 000 - 14, 000 OPM to match the speed to the application
  • Low profile height allows user to get close to work surface for precise sanding
  • Paper clamp designed to hold paper securely and allow for easy installation
  • Dust-sealed switch to protect against dust ingestion for long switch life
  • Model: DCW200B
  • UPC: 885911656665
↑ less
Buy Now
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Palm Sander, Sheet, Variable Speed, 1/4-Inch, Tool Only (DCW200B) for $94
Amazon · 7 mos ago
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Palm Sander, Sheet, Variable Speed, 1/4-Inch, Tool Only (DCW200B)
$94 $129
free shipping

It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Brushless motor provides runtime and efficiency to get the job done
  • Variable speed control from 8, 000 - 14, 000 OPM to match the speed to the application
  • Low profile height allows user to get close to work surface for precise sanding
  • Paper clamp designed to hold paper securely and allow for easy installation
  • Dust-sealed switch to protect against dust ingestion for long switch life
  • Model: DCW200B
  • UPC: 885911656665
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 27% $120 (exp 7 mos ago) $94 Buy Now
Lowe's 23% -- $99 Check Price
Walmart 3% $153 (exp 5 mos ago) $125 Check Price