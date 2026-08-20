This DW 3500TA hi-hat stand is $180 at Sweetwater, down from $219.99. It includes hinged memory locks for repeatable height settings and a lateral cymbal seat for adjusting the bottom cymbal's angle. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Two-leg lightweight steel hi-hat stand
- Hinged memory locks at tube joints for repeatable height settings
- Lateral cymbal seat for adjusting bottom cymbal angle
- DW 379 locking clutch to keep the hi-hat firmly in place
- Swivel legs for easy positioning around bass drum pedals and other stands
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Published 9 min ago
This DW 3000 Series double bass drum pedal is $263.61 at Amazon. That's an all-time low and $64 below other sellers. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual-chain accelerator drive system
- Delta stroke adjustment with ball bearing and detachable spring
- Swivel toe-clamp design
- 2-way DW101 beaters with memory lock
- Steel base plates with anti-skid rubber mats
- Includes drum key
This DW 3000 Series hi-hat stand is $199.99 at Amazon. That's $20 off the regular price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double-braced legs for added stability
- Tube joint design with integrated memory lock
- Folding baseplate with non-skid grip
- Medium-weight tripod base construction
- Item weighs 12 lb. and measures 25" x 8" x 7"
- Designed in California
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
This Sennheiser e 825-S is $9 off Sweetwater's regular price of $89. It includes a silent on/off switch for muting between uses, along with a rugged metal housing designed to minimize handling noise. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Cardioid polar pattern reduces stage feedback and off-axis sound
- 80Hz-15kHz frequency response
- Silent on/off switch mutes the channel discreetly
- Rugged metal housing with internal damping reduces handling noise
- Hum-canceling coil rejects RFI interference
- Includes a mic clip and travel pouch
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Sweetwater
|18%
|--
|$180
|Buy Now
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