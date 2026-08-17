This certified refurbished Cuisinart 2-slice toaster is $10 off the regular price at $29.99. It's the best price we found for a refurb. Shipping is free. A 2-year warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- Toasts 2 slices at a time
- Stainless steel construction
- Settings for toaster pastries, frozen waffles, thin French toast, and refrigerated bagels
- Compact design fits sideways or facing forward on a counter
- Measures 7" wide, 8" long, and 11" high
- Includes 2-year warranty
-
Published 1 min ago
Verified just now
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
This Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster is $10 off at Target, bringing it down to $29.99 from $39.99. It includes bagel, reheat, and defrost settings along with extra-wide slots that fit thick bread or bagels. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- 900-watt power
- Extra wide 1.5" x 5" toasting slots
- 7-setting shade dial
- Reheat, defrost, and bagel functions
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Limited 3-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Cuisinart coffee maker is $70 off, dropping to $79.95 from its $150 regular price at Wayfair. It holds 12 cups and includes a 62-oz. removable water reservoir, 24-hour programmability, and an adjustable keep-warm setting that runs up to 4 hours. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 12-cup glass carafe with firm-grip handle, knuckle guard, & dripless spout
- 24-hour programmable start time
- Adjustable keep-warm setting for up to 4 hours
- 62-oz. removable water reservoir
- Swing-out coffee brew basket with integrated scoop
- Includes gold-tone coffee filter & charcoal water filter
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|24%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register