This Craftsman drill is $37.99, down from $89. That's the best price we found for a refurb by $4. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 7 Amp corded power source
- 3/8" chuck size
- Certified refurbished with 2-year warranty
- Professionally inspected and cleaned
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Published 39 min ago
Verified 8 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This Greenworks 24V 1/2" Brushless Cordless Drill is now $54, which is Amazon's lowest-ever price. You'd pay $28 for this kit at Walmart today. It includes a 2.0Ah USB-C battery that also functions as a 12,000mAh power bank, along with a 30W USB-C charger. The battery is compatible with over 200 Greenworks 24V tools, from lawn mowers to chainsaws. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24V brushless motor with 2-speed transmission (0-450 RPM/0-2000 RPM)
- 400 in-lbs. of torque with an 18+1 position clutch
- 1/2" keyless chuck for wood, metal, and other materials
- Includes a 2.0Ah USB-C battery pack that doubles as a 12,000mAh power bank
- Built-in LED light and weighs 2.28 lb.
- Includes a 30W USB-C charger and 3.3-Foot braided cable
This Craftsman V20 Brushless RP Compact Hammer Drill Kit is now $99 at Amazon, which is as much as $40 cheaper than what you'd pay at any other store today. Shipping is free, too. This kit includes a charger and a 2Ah battery, along with a compact design that weighs under 2.5 lb. for the tool alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brushless motor for longer runtime and faster performance
- Compact design weighing 2.47 lb. (tool only)
- Up to 355 watts of power and 32,300 blows per minute
- 2-speed transmission with 0-600 and 0-1900 RPM settings
- Includes belt hook, charger, and 2Ah battery
- Built-in LED light for visibility
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
Amazon offers the Craftsman 24-Piece 3/8" Drive SAE or Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $19.98. That's a $12 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-piece set includes a ratchet, bit driver, 11 sockets, and 10 specialty bits
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Amazon offers the Craftsman Corded Handheld Leaf Blower for $33.98, its best-ever price. It's also a $16 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- air speeds up to 140 mph
- 2-speed switch
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver is $12 off its regular price at Amazon. You'd pay $28 at Ace Hardware. It comes with 7 double-ended bits and in-handle storage that holds up to 6 bits, along with a ratcheting design that turns screws in both directions. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- DRIVES SCREWS 2X FASTER*: Patented SpeedDrive Technology drives screws with each left and right turn, delivering 2 times the speed of a standard ratcheting screwdriver.
- QUICK AND CONVENIENT ACCESS: In-handle bit storage makes it easy to access bits. Holds (6) bits.
- REACH AND RELIABILITY: Extended locking bit holder ensures secure hold on bits during use.
- (7) 2 in. double-ended bits included.
- COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE: Bi-material handle designed for speed, torque, and precision.
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|57%
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|$38
|Buy Now
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