Cools and heats a single room without ductwork, a solid option for garages, additions, or bedrooms where central air doesn't reach. Apply coupon code "76LX381Z" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Inverter technology for reduced energy consumption
- Heating and cooling for year-round climate control
- Seven adjustable fan speeds for custom comfort
- Wide-range vertical airflow for even circulation
- Whisper-quiet 31dB sleep mode
This 12,000-BTU mini split system is $391.49 at Walmart. That's a $59 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- For spaces up to 600 sq. ft.
- WiFi-enabled control via smartphone or with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 7 operating modes and 6 fan speeds
The Home Depot carries a wide range of portable air conditioners covering small bedrooms up to large open spaces over 700 sq. ft. Prices start around $221 for compact units and climb toward $680 for larger, feature-packed models with heating and dehumidifying functions. Several units are discounted, including one Edendirect model at $449.61, down 41% from $762.04. Shoppers can filter by room size, BTU rating, and features like built-in heaters or dehumidifiers to match a unit to their space. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Options range from small-room units cooling under 300 sq. ft. to extra-large units cooling over 700 sq. ft.
- Many models include dehumidifier and remote control functions
- Some units offer built-in heaters for year-round use
- Several models feature Wi-Fi connectivity for app or remote control
- Brands include Vissani, Frigidaire, LG, Whirlpool, Whynter, GE, Midea, Toshiba, and Airo Comfort
At $432, that's $168 off the $600 list price for a ductless mini split that both cools and heats, making it a reasonable option for a single room or garage where running ductwork isn't practical or cost-effective. Apply coupon code "98P0VLTM" to save. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi smart control with Alexa and app compatibility
- 4D air swing for multi-directional airflow
- 31dB sleep mode
- Inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling and heating
- 7-speed fan with 8 versatile operating modes
Covers rooms up to around 450-square feet and handles cooling, dehumidifying, and fan functions in one unit, which suits renters or anyone who can't install a window or central system. Apply coupon code "IOE69ZYY" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10,000 BTU cooling for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- Five versatile modes including cooling and dehumidifying
- Reusable washable mesh filter for cleaner air
- Programmable 24-hour timer for automated cooling
- Low-noise sleep mode with dimmed display lights
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|20%
|--
|$400
|Buy Now
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