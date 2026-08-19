Outdoor upgraders looking to highlight trees, pathways, or architectural features will get solid use out of these brass fixtures, which resist corrosion better than plastic alternatives. Apply coupon code "PZEAC35L" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Durable weather-resistant solid brass construction
- IP65 waterproof with anti-condensation lens design
- Flexible 180-degree vertical and 360-degree horizontal rotation
- Replaceable MR16 bulb design extends fixture lifespan
- Compact smartphone-sized profile for discreet installation
This Govee outdoor tree light set is $80, down from $100. It's the best price we found by $10. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 3 outdoor tree lights covering up to 32' of tree height
- 1,400 lumens of brightness with RGBWIC color options
- 66 lighting modes for holiday, party, and year-round use
- IP67-rated lights and control box for outdoor durability
- App control via Govee Home with timer and remote access
- Includes adapter, control box, ground stakes, and user manual
As one of Home Depot's Daily Deals, save on a mix of solar lights, string lights, LED lights, and more. We've pictured the Hampton Bay 32-ft. 100 Bulb Copper Wire LED Starry Indoor/Outdoor String Light 2-Pack for $18.97 ($11 savings). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Deals span grills, outdoor lighting, area rugs, and patio furniture
- Grills include propane, pellet, and charcoal combo styles from brands like Nexgrill and Royal Gourmet
- Outdoor lighting includes wall lanterns, post lights, and ceiling flush mounts
- Patio furniture includes dining sets, conversation sets, and gazebos
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
- Deals are time-limited and reset daily
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|45%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
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