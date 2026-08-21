Choose Subscribe & Save to get the absolute lowest price. This three-pack of Colgate Optic White toothpaste drops to $7.99 with the on-page coupon applied automatically at checkout, down from the $14.99 list price. The formula uses 2% hydrogen peroxide, the same whitening ingredient dentists use, and is designed to be safe for enamel with daily use. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes three 3.2 oz. tubes of toothpaste
- Formulated with 2% hydrogen peroxide for whitening
- Shimmering mint flavor
- Enamel-safe formula safe for daily use
- Contains fluoride and is gluten-free
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Published 32 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Colgate MaxFresh toothpaste is $2, down from its regular price of $4.88 on Amazon. To get this price, choose Sub & Save and clip the on-page clippable coupon. That's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.3 oz. tube of Colgate MaxFresh Cool Mint toothpaste
- Fluoride formula helps fight cavities
- Contains hundreds of mini breath strips
- Gluten-free formula
- Enamel-safe material
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|46%
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|$8
|Buy Now
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