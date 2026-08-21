Choose Subscribe & Save to get the absolute lowest price. This three-pack of Colgate Optic White toothpaste drops to $7.99 with the on-page coupon applied automatically at checkout, down from the $14.99 list price. The formula uses 2% hydrogen peroxide, the same whitening ingredient dentists use, and is designed to be safe for enamel with daily use. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon