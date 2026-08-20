Amazon offers the Case-Mate Universal Travel Tech Organizer for $8.99, its best-ever price. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 53 min ago
Verified 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
Best Buy's PC accessories sale covers mice, keyboards, webcams, and battery backups from brands like Logitech and APC. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is $12.99, down from $22.99, while an APC 1500VA battery backup is $189.99, down from $219.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Woot's Apple accessories sale covers a wide mix of cables, adapters, and add-ons for Apple devices. The Apple Siri Remote for Apple TV 4K is $65, down from $99, while the Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter and Apple Watch Sport Band are both marked down to $15. Shoppers will also find deals on charging cables, power adapters, and iPad accessories like Smart Folios and keyboard cases. This deal ends September 11. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
More Offers
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple cables, chargers, or small accessories and wants them organized in one place rather than loose in a bag, and at $17 it's $23 off the $40 list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded interior protects electronics from drops and bumps
- Mesh inner pockets separate and organize individual items
- External zipper pocket provides quick access to essentials
- Integrated handle enables easy carrying during travel
- Compact design eliminates tangled cords and clutter
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|27%
|--
|$9
|Buy Now
|Best Buy
|57%
|--
|$17
|Check Price
Sign In or Register