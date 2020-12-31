It's $25 under our November mention and $25 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1.3-ft. lbs of impact energy
- requires a Bosch 18V 4.0Ah battery or higher (not included)
- Model: GBH18V20N
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lowe's
- bits 1/8" and larger
- fit standard three-jaw drills
- 135° split points on the tips
- Model: GO21
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
That's $54 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reliable impact driver design features a performance-optimized 18V motor providing high-torque, speed and control
- Professional power transmission delivers up to 1, 400 in. -Ibs. of max torque, 0-3, 600 no-load impacts per minute and 0-2, 800 RPM
- Hammer-and-anvil system maximizes impact performance, concentrating torque to the tool, not to the user
- Compact Impactor design features a head length of just 5. 9 in. and a weight of only 2. 3 lbs. (Tool only, not including battery)
- Combo kit comes with one 18V 2. 0 Ah slim pack battery and an 18V charger
- Voltage: 18.0
- Model: GDR18V-1400B12
- UPC: 000346642100
That's the best price we could find on a refurb by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PWRTL15".
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- Up to 2,500 RPM and 650 in/lbs of torque
- LED light
- 1/2" metal chuck
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items while bagging freebies valued up to $199. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
This beats our October mention since that required pickup, it's a current low by $7, and most charge $40 or more.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Enter model number to ensure proper fit with your device.
- adjustable
- easily converted into a circle guide for making circles & arcs up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
Save $20 on orders of select Bosh Tools of at least $100. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Bosch 1/4" Shank 6-Pc. Carbide-Tipped Multi-Purpose Router Bit Set for $80.05 after deal (low by $24).
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is in stock November 16, but can be ordered today at this price.
- accuracy of ±5/16" at 30-ft.
- includes flexible mounting device and 2 AA-batteries
- Model: GLL 30
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit display
- measures distances up to 65-ft. to within 1/8"
- Model: GLM 20
