eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 18V 3/4" SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer w/ Battery Kit
$104 $300
free shipping

It's $25 under our November mention and $25 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 1.3-ft. lbs of impact energy
  • requires a Bosch 18V 4.0Ah battery or higher (not included)
  • Model: GBH18V20N
