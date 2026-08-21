Packing light matters most when you travel often, and this foldable dryer collapses down small enough to fit in a carry-on without giving up drying power. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "3ES584AT" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- LCD screen
- kid-safe mode
- compact 7.4" size
- 110,000 RPM motor
- 200 million negative ions
- Model: T10 Apex
This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons in the US. It must be used within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one coupon per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
- Valid at participating US Great Clips salons
- $5.00 off a haircut
- Limit one coupon per customer
- Must be redeemed within 14 days of code generation
- Not valid with any other offer
This Daeng Gi Meo Ri Ki Gold set is $14 off the regular $52.99 price at Costco, bringing it down to $38.99. The set is designed to improve scalp health while addressing dandruff, itching, and sebum control in addition to nourishing dry or damaged hair. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- Set includes 2 shampoo bottles and 1 treatment, or other available combinations
- Formulated to improve scalp health
- Moisturizes and nourishes dry, damaged, and brittle hair
- Helps eliminate dandruff and itching
- Helps control sebum secretion
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the Braun All-in-One Series 5 Rechargeable 9-in-1 Trimmer to $32.39, its best price. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Straightens hair on the go without the cord getting in your way, which suits anyone who travels or just wants one less thing tethered to an outlet. Apply coupon code "TOWZNKT7" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Truly cordless design for portable styling
- 45-minute runtime with 2.5-hour USB-C charging
- Dual MCH heating for single-pass styling
- LCD screen with 3 precise temperature settings
- Ceramic plates with 200 million negative ions
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|20%
|$88 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$88
|Buy Now
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