Black + Decker Steam Mop and Vacuum Cleaner Duo for $115

Apply coupon code "TAKE85OFF" to get the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- durable microfiber pad
- 1,000W steam boiler
- 500W vacuum
- Model: BDXSMV190G
Kick off your spring cleaning in the garage with this vacuum that is $40 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- 12-amp
- 7 attachments
- hose stretches to 32-feet
- 4-gallon semi-translucent dirt tank
- Model: 18P03
Apply coupon code "KINJADODO01" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by Robert Kulesa via Amazon.
- HEPA filtration
- 2 speed modes
- rechargeable 2,200-mAh lithium-ion battery
- includes AC power adapter, charging base, crevice tool, & brush accessories
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It is free to sign up!)
- 7.8-foot hose
- wide nozzle
- crevice tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CMCV002B
That's $13 less than our mention from January, and a savings of $64 via coupon code "NDVY4UA2". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aposen US via Amazon.
- 24Kpa suction
- 4 stages of filtration
- up to 30 minutes of runtime per full charge
- Model: H251
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts from mower to trimmer to edger
- automatic feed spool
- corded
- Model: BESTA512CM
That is $10 under what Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-position chuck
- anti-slip soft grip handle
- variable speed
- Model: LDX120C
That's $7 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- workbench transforms into a vise, sawhorse, and bench tool stand
- adjustable jaws with swivel pegs for unique gripping range
- 450-lb. capacity
- Model: WM225-A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|42%
|--
|$115
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register