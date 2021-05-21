Black + Decker Steam Mop and Vacuum Cleaner Duo for $115
eBay
Black + Decker Steam Mop and Vacuum Cleaner Duo
$115 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TAKE85OFF" to get the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
  • HEPA filter
  • durable microfiber pad
  • 1,000W steam boiler
  • 500W vacuum
  • Model: BDXSMV190G
  Code "TAKE85OFF"
  • Published 1 hr ago
Black + Decker
