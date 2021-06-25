Black + Decker Deluxe Breadmaker for $68

New
Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
$68 $88
free shipping
Apply coupon code "deal285" to take $52 off list and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Tips
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
- makes 2-lb, 2.5-lb, and 3-lb loaves
- up to 13 Hour delay bake timer
- 10 pre-programmed settings
- crust shade control
- rapid bake function
- keep warm option
- Model: B2300
Details
Comments
