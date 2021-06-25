Black + Decker Deluxe Breadmaker for $68
New
Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
Refurb Black + Decker Deluxe Breadmaker
$68 $88
free shipping

Apply coupon code "deal285" to take $52 off list and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • makes 2-lb, 2.5-lb, and 3-lb loaves
  • up to 13 Hour delay bake timer
  • 10 pre-programmed settings
  • crust shade control
  • rapid bake function
  • keep warm option
  • Model: B2300
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "deal285"
  • Expires 7/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Small Appliances Bargain Junkie Black + Decker
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Bargain Junkie 43% -- $68 Buy Now