Best Buy offers the Belkin Boost↑Charge USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-Pack for $10.99 for a $19 low. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
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Popularity: 3/5
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously from a single pad, which is useful if you want to clear nightstand clutter without buying separate chargers. At $20, that's $30 off the $50 list price. My Best Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- 15W fast wireless charging
- Strong magnetic alignment for secure device placement
- Foldable, travel-friendly design
- Universal Qi compatibility for wide device support
A compact dual USB-C GaN charger at 45W total output, useful if you need to charge two devices simultaneously from a single outlet. Apply coupon code "CPQXB8WL" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Charge two devices simultaneously: 25W + 20W split
- Fast-charge USB-C devices up to 45W from either port
- Works with MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Switch
- Smaller, cooler GaN design with built-in safety protections
- Travel-friendly: foldable prongs, 100–240V worldwide voltage
- Model: PA1215
Best Buy offers the Energizer 3-in-1 15W Foldable Qi Certified Wireless Charger for $16.99. That's a $23 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges a phone, earbuds, & Apple Watch at the same time
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|55%
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|$11
|Buy Now
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