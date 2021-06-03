Aukey Impression 1080p Webcam for $25

keeypon.com · 14 mins ago
$25 $40
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "DP01499" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at keeypon.com
Tips
- The PC-W3S (with Autofocus) Webcam drops to $32 after same code ($15 off).
Features
- 2MP
- dual digital microphones
- 1/2.9’‘ CMOS image sensor
- plug and play
- Model: PC-W3S
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Logitech C270 HD Webcam
$27 $40
free shipping
It's $13 off and a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000694
Amazon · 2 days ago
Depstech 2K USB Web Cam w/ Mic
$12 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "EQ4KTCMU" to save $28 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Deptstech Authroized Store via Amazon.
Features
- (2560 x 1440) 2K resolution
- compatible with Android and OS systems
- noise-reducing mic
- Model: BENEWY
Sign In or Register