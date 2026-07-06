expired
Amazon · Expired Jul 11, 2026
$20 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
more↑ less
Compact and cordless, this tire inflator is a practical item to keep in your car for handling low tires without hunting down a gas station air pump. Apply coupon code "QB7GTQLA" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Preset target pressure with auto shutoff to prevent overinflation
- Read precise pressure on digital display in 4 units
- Pack easily in glovebox or trunk with compact design
- Inflate safely at night using backlit screen
- Light your workspace with one-press built-in flashlight
- Model: CZK-3631
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$20 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price