This Alienware 15 gaming laptop is $400 off at Costco, bringing it down to $1,299.99. It pairs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with a 165Hz display, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. Costco's price also includes a 2-year warranty and a 90-day return policy. Shipping adds $14.99. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Costco
- AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor with 8 cores, up to 5.1 GHz
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics with 8GB GDDR7
- 15.3" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display w/ 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync
- 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity
- Weighs about 5 lb. and runs Windows 11 Home
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 31 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Best Buy offers this Alienware gaming laptop for $850 — that's a $625 savings. It pairs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with a 165Hz display for smooth gameplay. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends July 26. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core 7 Series 2 240H 10-core 1.8GHz CPU
- 15.3" 1920x1200 165Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
This Alienware gaming laptop is $899, down from $1,299.99 at Walmart. It's the best price we found by $151. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 5 220 processor
- 15.3" WUXGA (1920x1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with GDDR6 memory
- 16GB DDR5 RAM
- 512GB SSD storage
- Windows 11 Home
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|23%
|--
|$1300
|Buy Now
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