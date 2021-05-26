Acer Chromebase 42I2 Celeron Kaby Lake R 23.8" All-in-One Desktop PC for $378 in cart
eBay · 37 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebase 42I2 Celeron Kaby Lake R 23.8" All-in-One Desktop PC
$378 in cart $430
free shipping

The in-cart discount drops it to $152 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most retailers charge around $570 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: CA24I2-CN2
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 37 min ago
