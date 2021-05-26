Acer CB2 27" 1440p HDR IPS LED Gaming Monitor for $167 in cart

That's $69 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 1 ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Model: CB272U SMIIPRX
Expires 6/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff Pick
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: R241Y BBIX
Clip the $8 off coupon to save a total of $14 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Superjare Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable length from 26.6" to 45.6"
- 70-lb. load-bearing capacity
- Model: 80313W
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
Upgrade your office or home office with a new monitor or stand. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Asus MB168B 15.6" LED Portable Monitor for $99.99 (low by $30).
That's a $60 low. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3221QS
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
It's $100 under list price and hard to find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek MT 8183C 2GHz octa-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HUVAA.006
Add it to your cart to drop it automatically to $281.59, a savings of $147 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
The in-cart discount drops it to $152 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most retailers charge around $570 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CA24I2-CN2
The price drops in cart to $967 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5-7400 3GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GX-785-ER13
