This Acer Predator X27U is $314.99, matching its all-time low price on Amazon and down from its $549.99 regular price. It's the lowest we found by $35. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 26.5" QD-OLED display with 2560x1440 resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate w/ 0.03ms response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium technology
- DCI-P3 99% color gamut w/ true 10-bit color and HDR10 support
- ZeroFrame bezel-less design
- Height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustable stand
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Published 21 min ago
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This Acer Nitro monitor is $260 off, bringing it down to $199.99 at Best Buy. It pairs a 180Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support, features aimed at smoother, tear-free gameplay. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 31.5" curved VA panel with 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution
- 180Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium support for tear-free gameplay
- Zero-frame, near bezel-less design
- Two HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort input
- Tilt adjustment from -5 to 20 degrees
Update: The price has changed to $174.97 since this was originally published.
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
Woot's MSI Monitors sale covers a wide range of factory reconditioned displays, from a 22" FHD monitor at $59.99 up to a 49" DQHD curved QD-OLED monitor at $709.99. Gaming-focused QD-OLED models make up a large share of the lineup, alongside more basic productivity monitors for smaller budgets. Each model includes a 180-day MSI warranty. The sale runs through August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Wireless gaming headsets at this price point usually come with tradeoffs, but at $17 (down from $43), this Acer option is worth a look if you want a no-frills cordless headset for casual gaming without spending much. Apply coupon code "HJIYI2MG" for a savings of $26, and the best price they've been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Noise-canceling microphone with one-tap mute
- 15ms low-latency wireless gaming audio
- 50mm drivers deliver precise 3D stereo
- Lightweight memory foam ear cushions
- Up to 100-hour battery life
- Model: Acer-K2
This Acer USB-C hub is $15.99, down from $19.99. It packs 4K 60Hz HDMI output, 100W pass-through charging, and 5Gbps data transfer ports into a single compact aluminum adapter. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-C, USB-A 3.0, and USB-A 2.0 ports
- HDMI output supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
- 100W USB-C power delivery pass-through charging
- USB-C and USB-A 3.0 ports support 5Gbps data transfer speeds
- Aluminum shell construction for heat dissipation
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS devices
Best Buy offers the Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop for $549.99. That's $81 under Amazon's current offer and the best price we could find. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6" Full HD display. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 15.6" 1920x1080p LCD Display
- AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
Staples offers the Acer Aspire Lite N150 15.6" Student Laptop bundled with 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal for $249.99. Shipping is free. As a popular choice for students, this model is out of stock at most merchants and $300 where available. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core N150 processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|42%
|--
|$315
|Buy Now
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