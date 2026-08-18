This Acer 570 wireless mouse drops to $44 at Amazon, well below its $80 regular price and an all-time low. (Use the on-page coupon for this price.) It offers triple-mode connectivity across USB-C, 2.4GHz RF, and Bluetooth, along with a track-on-glass sensor that works without a mouse pad. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Triple-mode connectivity via USB-C, 2.4GHz RF, or Bluetooth
- Track-on-glass optical sensor works without a mouse pad
- Up to 6,000 DPI for precise cursor control
- Ergonomic right-hand design with quiet clicks
- Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS
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Published 19 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get the HP X3000 G2 Wireless Mouse for $5.90. It's the best deal we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Logitech M720 Triathlon mouse is $10 off its regular price of $45. It can switch between up to three computers using Logitech FLOW and runs for up to 24 months on a single set of batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- pair up to 3 computers
- hyper-fast scroll wheel
- 24 months of power on a single AA battery
We've pictured the ThinkPad Bluetooth Silent Mouse, now $15 at Lenovo, down from $30. It's 50% off and the lowest price we could find. It connects to two devices at once over Bluetooth and switches between them with a button press, and its buttons are designed to operate without the usual clicking sound. It ships for free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Connects to 2 devices at once via Bluetooth 5.0
- Microsoft Swift Pair for quick connection to new devices
- Silent buttons with no clicking sound
- Blue optical sensor works on most surfaces
- Adjustable sensitivity settings of 800, 1600, or 2400 dpi
- Runs up to 1 year on a single AA battery
This Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse is $31.99 at Best Buy. It's the best price we found by $6. It includes a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and a five-weight tuning system for adjusting balance. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 100 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity
- 11 customizable buttons and onboard memory
- mechanical switch button tensioning
- programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology
- adjustable weight system
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Wireless gaming headsets at this price point usually come with tradeoffs, but at $17 (down from $43), this Acer option is worth a look if you want a no-frills cordless headset for casual gaming without spending much. Apply coupon code "HJIYI2MG" for a savings of $26, and the best price they've been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Noise-canceling microphone with one-tap mute
- 15ms low-latency wireless gaming audio
- 50mm drivers deliver precise 3D stereo
- Lightweight memory foam ear cushions
- Up to 100-hour battery life
- Model: Acer-K2
This Acer USB-C hub is $15.99, down from $19.99. It packs 4K 60Hz HDMI output, 100W pass-through charging, and 5Gbps data transfer ports into a single compact aluminum adapter. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-C, USB-A 3.0, and USB-A 2.0 ports
- HDMI output supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
- 100W USB-C power delivery pass-through charging
- USB-C and USB-A 3.0 ports support 5Gbps data transfer speeds
- Aluminum shell construction for heat dissipation
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS devices
Best Buy offers the Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop for $549.99. That's $81 under Amazon's current offer and the best price we could find. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6" Full HD display. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 15.6" 1920x1080p LCD Display
- AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
Staples offers the Acer Aspire Lite N150 15.6" Student Laptop bundled with 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal for $249.99. Shipping is free. As a popular choice for students, this model is out of stock at most merchants and $300 where available. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core N150 processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|44%
|--
|$44
|Buy Now
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