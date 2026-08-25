Amazon offers the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard for its best-ever price. It's also a $29 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 17 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's Keychron Mechanical Keyboards sale covers a wide range of wired and wireless models, with prices starting at $19.99 for the LEMOKEY X0 one-handed gaming keyboard and reaching up to $119.99 for the 81 Pro Full Metal Custom Mechanical Keyboard, down from $219.99. Shoppers can stack an extra $5 off at checkout with promo code "KEYCHRON". (New customers get $10 off with the same coupon.) The lineup spans compact 75% layouts, full-size 96% boards, and hot-swappable custom keyboards from both Keychron and its LEMOKEY line. Coupon expires August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|48%
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|$51
|Buy Now
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