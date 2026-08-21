Verified students can get 30% off full-priced items at prAna, plus free shipping with no minimum. Verification is handled through ID.me, and the discount applies automatically once you're confirmed. Shop Now at prAna
- 30% off every full-priced item at prana.com
- Free shipping on all orders with no minimum
- Requires ID.me verification of military, teacher, or student status
- Discount applies automatically after verification and agreeing to terms
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Published 23 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
Shop the prAna End of Season Sale and save at least 50% on select men's and women's apparel, swimwear, and accessories. The sale includes 249 styles, with markdowns on bestselling Stretch Zion pants and shorts, Heavana leggings, dresses, tees, tanks, and more. Shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at prAna
prAna's sale section covers 215 styles for men and women, including pants, shorts, dresses, and denim. The Stretch Zion 5 Pocket Standard Pant is marked down to $49, down from $98, and the Heavana Pocket Legging drops to $38 from $95. With discounts spanning activewear, casual wear, and travel pieces, there's a wide range of categories represented at reduced prices. Even better, free shipping applies on all orders. Shop Now at prAna
- 215 styles included across men's and women's categories
- Includes activewear, pants, shorts, dresses, and jeans
- Discounts range up to 60% off regular prices
- Includes bestseller styles like the Stretch Zion pant and short lines
This prAna Bridger Slim Jean is $58.80, down from $98. It's made from a breathable organic cotton blend with added stretch for movement. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Slim-straight fit
- Organic cotton blend denim with stretch
- Zipper fly with metal zipper
- Shank closure
- Rivets at front pockets
- Classic 5-pocket styling
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