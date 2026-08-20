Newegg offers the eufy Security eufyCam S3 Pro 4-Cam Kit for $530 when you apply promo code "BTSMKT34". You'd pay $800 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4K resolution with MaxColor night vision for color footage in low light
- 16GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 16TB, with no monthly fees
- Works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit voice assistants
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
Best Buy's smart home security sale covers video doorbells and security cameras from brands like Ring and Blink. A Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Security Cam is down to $34.99 from $59.99, while the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) with 4K video drops to $199.99 from $249.99. The sale spans battery and wired doorbells as well as indoor and outdoor cameras across a range of prices. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ring, Blink, Yale, and Swann security devices included
- Video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras with night vision
- Some models include two-way talk and pan-tilt coverage
- Battery-powered and wired installation options available
At $40, this eufy Security C31 camera is $20 off its regular price of $60. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It records in color at night, offers 360° pan and tilt with AI tracking for people, vehicles, and pets, and stores footage locally on a microSD card or HomeBase without requiring a subscription. Buy Now at Amazon
- no monthly fees
- 360° pan and tilt
- full color night vision
- dual external antennas
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
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