Use the DealNews exclusive promo code "DN15" at adidas to get an extra 15% off sale and full price clothing and gear. Some exclusions apply as well as terms and conditions. The best discounts will be found in the sale section where discounts can get as high as 50% off before the coupon code. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' styles
- Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines included
- Sale spans sneakers, jerseys, tracksuits, hoodies, and accessories
- Multiple color options available on select styles
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
adidas has added fresh markdowns across shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids, with discounts reaching up to 50% off. Plus, use our exclusive promo code "DN15" to get an extra 15% off most styles. Exclusions apply. Deals span multiple categories, from everyday sportswear as well as team and lifestyle gear. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off original prices
- Styles span Originals, Sportswear, and Performance lines
- Includes team gear such as jerseys and cleats
- Some items feature moisture-wicking AEROREADY and CLIMACOOL fabric
adidas is offering up to 40% off men's shoes, including Originals styles like the adidas Samba OGs and Superstar IIs, performance picks like the Ultraboost 1.0s, and cleats like the Adizero Impact+ IIs. You can then apply the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most shoes in this sale. Stock continues to go pretty fast on the cheaper sneakers. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Includes Originals styles like Samba OG, Campus 00s, and Superstar II
- Performance running and training shoes such as Ultraboost 1.0 and Adizero EVO SL
- Football cleats including Adizero Electric II and Adizero Impact II
- Discounts range from 10% to 40% off
- Prices span from $39 to $217
adidas has marked down men's items across shoes, backpacks, jackets, and t-shirts, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off. Even better, use promo code "DN15" on most items to get an extra 15% off. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at adidas