StockX's have thousands of pairs of sneakers and clothing selling below-retail in this Trending Deals section of their store. The YZY YS-01 in Black leads the pack at $30 with over 2,300 sold, while popular retro Jordans like the Jordan 4 Toro Bravo and Jordan 13 Flint sit in the $150 to $180 range. You can also find Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 pairs starting at $72, alongside apparel from Fear of God Essentials and Supreme.

Each purchase is backed by StockX's Buyer Promise, though items marked Xpress Ship may ship directly from a Verified Seller rather than through StockX's authentication centers. Shop Now at StockX