This Willa Arlo Interiors floor lamp is $30 off, dropping to $60 from its regular $90 price at Wayfair. It includes a dimmable LED bulb and a remote control that adjusts brightness and color temperature, along with a foot switch for easy power access. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Stands 63" tall with an arched metal frame
- Includes a dimmable LED bulb
- Linen drum shade diffuses light for soft illumination
- Remote control adjusts brightness and color temperature
- Foot switch provides convenient power access
- Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars from 1,556 reviews
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West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Wayfair offers the 510 Design Fairmount 8-Light Traditional Chandelier for $15.03 when you clip the coupon. That's a $57 low and a very low price for a chandelier. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Includes 8 extension rods (six 12" and two 6") for adjustable hanging height between 19" and 49"
A four-pack of 3,200-lumen flush mount LED ceiling lights for $30 works out to about $7.50 per fixture, which is well below what you'd typically pay for a single LED ceiling light at a hardware store. Apply coupon code "NWPCUDGT" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3200 lumens brightness at 28W energy consumption
- Ultra-slim 0.87-inch profile for low ceilings
- Fire-resistant housing prevents electrical risks
- Tool-free two-step installation
- Flicker-free lighting protects eyes from strain
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
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