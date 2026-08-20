Walmart's beauty and personal care sale spans fragrance, haircare, skincare, and grooming tools from brands like Dyson, Olaplex, Calvin Klein, and Yves Saint Laurent. A refurbished Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is marked down from $500 to $330, while Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Parfum drops from $88.00 to $33. Deals also cover hair growth supplements, electric toothbrushes, and teeth whitening kits. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. These deals end September 4. Shop Now at Walmart
- Includes skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, and grooming items
- Refurbished Dyson Airwrap multi-styler discounted from $499.99 to $329.99
- Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz., marked down from $88.00 to $32.86
- Olaplex Bond Maintenance shampoo & conditioner combo pack included
- Electric toothbrushes, water flossers, and teeth whitening kits included
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Woot's Best of Fragrances sale covers designer scents from brands like Creed, Mont Blanc, Burberry, and Parfums de Marly, with discounts against listed reference prices reaching as high as 79% off. A 3 oz. bottle of Mont Blanc Signature EDP is $54, while pricier options like Creed Centaurus run $316, showing the sale spans both drugstore-adjacent and luxury fragrance tiers. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get the Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Spray for $8.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Colgate offers this classroom kit at no cost to educators through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program. It includes oral health education materials and product samples for 25 kindergarten or first-grade students. Shop Now at Colgate
La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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