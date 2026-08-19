Walgreens is offering an extra $10 off when shoppers spend $50 or more sitewide by using promo code "AUG10". You can also save up to 25% off on back to school essentials. Buy Now at Walgreens
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Woot's Best of Fragrances sale covers designer scents from brands like Creed, Mont Blanc, Burberry, and Parfums de Marly, with discounts against listed reference prices reaching as high as 79% off. A 3 oz. bottle of Mont Blanc Signature EDP is $54, while pricier options like Creed Centaurus run $316, showing the sale spans both drugstore-adjacent and luxury fragrance tiers. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get the Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Spray for $8.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Colgate offers this classroom kit at no cost to educators through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program. It includes oral health education materials and product samples for 25 kindergarten or first-grade students. Shop Now at Colgate
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
Walgreens Photo takes an extra 50% off prints, posters, and enlargements when you apply coupon code "PRINTATHON" at checkout. It's a great opportunity to print family photos, vacation memories, wall art, and other large-format prints at a deep discount. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Standard prints start at $0.29 in sizes from 4x4 to 8x10
- Posters available from $12.99 in sizes up to 24x36
- Custom framed prints available for $49.99 each
- Wallet prints, retro mini prints, and photo strips priced at $0.99 each
- Same day in-store pickup available at most locations
- Wood panel prints start at $24.99
Walgreens Photo offers a free 8x10 photo print when you apply coupon code "FALL810" at checkout. It's an easy way to print a favorite family photo, vacation picture, or portrait at no cost. Choose in-store pickup to receive your print for free. Offer ends August 6. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Standard prints available in 4x4, 4x5.3, 4x6, 5x7, 6x8, 8x8, and 8x10 sizes
- Posters offered in 11x14 up to 24x36
- Wallet prints priced at $0.99 each
- Same day in-store pickup available
- Collage prints, magnet prints, and wood panel prints also offered
- Custom framed prints available in 8x10 and 4x6 sizes
Walgreens Photo is taking 60% off Photo Wall Décor. Use coupon code "PORTRAITS" at checkout to save on canvas prints, framed prints, wood panels, posters, TilePix, and other personalized wall art. Deal ends August 29. Shop Now at Walgreens
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