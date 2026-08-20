Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom items, from electronic bidets to toilet seats, paper holders, and safety rails. The Inus IS-2100 Advanced Electronic Bidet is $199.99, down from $449.99, while smaller accessories like toilet paper holders start under $15. The sale spans full toilets, replacement seats, and accessibility items like the DMI Bedside Commode at $59.99. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company