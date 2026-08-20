At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Vatex Filtered Handheld Shower Head for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this shower head. It includes a multi-layer filtration system along with 5 spray modes and a one-touch on/off pause button, giving it more functionality than a typical basic shower head. Buy Now at Amazon
- Multi-layer filtration system with KDF-55, activated carbon, and calcium sulfite
- 5 spray modes: rain, massage, mist, rain & mist, and rain & massage
- One-touch on/off pause button for controlling water flow
- 24 silicone massage stripes built into the shower head
- 60" stainless steel hose with a solid brass core
- Universal G1/2 threaded connector for tool-free installation
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Lacoste Croc Scale 100% Cotton Bath Towel in Surf Blue for $8.99. Add two to your cart to get a $10 Amazon credit for free. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. The credit will apply to your account 30 days after shipment. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom items, from electronic bidets to toilet seats, paper holders, and safety rails. The Inus IS-2100 Advanced Electronic Bidet is $199.99, down from $449.99, while smaller accessories like toilet paper holders start under $15. The sale spans full toilets, replacement seats, and accessibility items like the DMI Bedside Commode at $59.99. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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