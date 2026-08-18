VEVOR's automotive sale covers jacks, jack stands, winches, tow chains, and other garage and towing equipment, with discounts of up to 31% off across more than 100 items. Prices on this page start under $20, covering everything from soft shackles and grease gun couplers to hydraulic bottle jacks and dent puller kits. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Includes tools and equipment for auto repair, towing, and garage use
- Items include jacks, jack stands, winches, tow chains, and dent removal kits
- Weight capacities range from under 1,000 lbs. up to 20,000 lbs. depending on item
- Covers categories like shop equipment, truck accessories, towing gear, and RV supplies
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Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
Amazon offers the Pennzoil Fluid Transfer Pump for $3.60. That's Amazon's best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 1-gallon containers
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Amazon's lineup here spans car care and electrical accessories, with prices starting at $3.49 for a car cymbal air vent decoration. Shoppers can find car jump starters, tire inflators, and windshield sun shades alongside Chemical Guys detailing products like microfiber towels and detailer spray. Electrical accessories such as power strips and wall outlets round out the selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Car jump starters with up to 6000A output for gas and diesel engines
- Windshield sun shades and car seat gap fillers for everyday driving
- Chemical Guys detailing supplies including microfiber towels and cleaning sprays
- Portable tire inflators with digital pressure gauges
- Power strips and electrical outlets for home and workspace use
The VEVOR Automotive Sale covers garage and repair equipment including hydraulic jacks, engine stands, towing gear, and mechanics tools with discounts up to 32% off. Prices across the sale range from under $20 to around $60, covering both small accessories like hubcaps and heavier-duty gear like floor jacks and engine stands. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Includes hydraulic jacks, engine stands, and dent puller kits
- Towing gear including winch ropes, tow straps, and trailer hitch locks
- Wheel and tire accessories such as hubcaps and wheel chock tie-downs
- Mechanics tools including bearing press kits and gear puller sets
The VEVOR Daily Deals page features discounts of up to 60% off across categories like outdoor power equipment, ice makers, hose reels, and hand tools. Prices and savings vary by item, and each deal carries its own expiration date, so availability changes frequently. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Deals span outdoor power tools, ice makers, hose reels, and automotive tools
- Discounts range from about 4% to 55% off
- Multiple categories including tools, appliances, and plumbing
- Individual item availability shown as limited stock percentages
- New deals rotate with individual expiration dates through August
This Vevor road bike drops to $173.91 via promo code "VVTY10". That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Carbon steel frame with matching carbon steel front fork
- Shimano 21-speed (3x7) drivetrain with front and rear derailleurs
- Arrives 85% pre-assembled, measures 67" x 18" x 37" and weighs 31.5 lb.
This VEVOR hardware cloth is $41, down from $57.90. The 19-gauge steel wire has a hot-dipped galvanized coating and welded mesh points designed to resist rust and detachment outdoors. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Measures 36" x 50 ft with 1/2" x 1/2" mesh openings
- Made from 19-gauge low-carbon steel wire
- Hot-dipped galvanized coating for rust resistance
- Welded mesh structure with zinc-coated weld points
- Weighs about 20.3 lb.
- Can be cut with scissors or wire cutters for custom shapes
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