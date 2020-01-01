Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $99, and within $10 of an open-box unit listed two weeks ago (this one is newly-sealed.) Shop Now at Best Buy
It's the best price we could find by $20 and at this price, it's like getting your minutes, texts, and data virtually free. Buy Now at HSN
That's a combined savings of up to $900. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by a buck, and you'll get to spend time with a scary teacher that isn't your parent. Shop Now at Google Play
Save on over 600 items with prices starting at $1.49. Shop Now at Best Buy
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
There's mini arcade games for less than $20 and controllers from $45, among many other offerings including consoles, headsets, and charging stations. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $29 more than the next lowest price we found. Buy Now at Adorama
That's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $98 Buy Now at Dell Home
Yes Netflix, we are still watching. You can too with this deal. It's $172 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
