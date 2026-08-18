We've pictured the ThinkPad Bluetooth Silent Mouse, now $15 at Lenovo, down from $30. It's 50% off and the lowest price we could find. It connects to two devices at once over Bluetooth and switches between them with a button press, and its buttons are designed to operate without the usual clicking sound. It ships for free. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Connects to 2 devices at once via Bluetooth 5.0
- Microsoft Swift Pair for quick connection to new devices
- Silent buttons with no clicking sound
- Blue optical sensor works on most surfaces
- Adjustable sensitivity settings of 800, 1600, or 2400 dpi
- Runs up to 1 year on a single AA battery
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At Amazon, get the HP X3000 G2 Wireless Mouse for $5.90. It's the best deal we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Logitech M720 Triathlon mouse is $10 off its regular price of $45. It can switch between up to three computers using Logitech FLOW and runs for up to 24 months on a single set of batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- pair up to 3 computers
- hyper-fast scroll wheel
- 24 months of power on a single AA battery
This Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse is $31.99 at Best Buy. It's the best price we found by $6. It includes a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and a five-weight tuning system for adjusting balance. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 100 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity
- 11 customizable buttons and onboard memory
- mechanical switch button tensioning
- programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology
- adjustable weight system
This Lenovo Select Wireless Basic Mouse is $7.99, down from $14.99. It uses a red optical sensor with 1000 DPI tracking and an ambidextrous design for either-hand use. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3 button mouse with 2-way scroll wheel
- 1,000-DPI
- red optical sensor
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo's Back to School doorbuster deals include laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets across its ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad lines. The Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon chip and 32 GB of memory is marked down to $1,399.99 from $2,099.99, and gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 with an RTX 5060 graphics card are also on sale. Accessories like mice, headsets, and bags see the highest discounts in the sale and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, and accessories included
- ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad series featured
- Gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics available
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Free standard delivery on orders
Lenovo's desktop deals span everything from compact ThinkCentre Tiny PCs to the ThinkStation P3 Tower workstation and the 32" Yoga AIO all-in-one. The ThinkStation P3 Tiny Gen 2 workstation stands out at $999, down from $1,949, while the ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2 workstation with an NVIDIA RTX 2000 graphics card and 64 GB of memory runs $3,209. You can find both budget-friendly AMD-based small form factor PCs and higher-end Intel Core Ultra workstations in the lineup. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Includes tiny, small form factor, tower, and all-in-one desktop styles
- Options with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors
- Configurations with up to 64 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage
- Some models include NVIDIA RTX graphics for demanding tasks
- Windows 11 Home or Pro available depending on model
- Free standard shipping on orders
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