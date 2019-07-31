- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 6-amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower in Green or Blue for $17.70. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has fallen to $37. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion XR Brushless 13" String Trimmer (Bare Tool) for $119. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $95.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $244 with free shipping. That's $16 under last week's mention, $206 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Logger Joe 10-Ton Hydraulic Manual Steel Portable Log Splitter for $124.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most charge $160 or more. Buy Now
