Walmart · 51 mins ago
Sterilite Hamper 4-Pack w/ Titanium Inserts
$24 $38
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, and a great chance to make your laundry easier and better organized. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • each one measure 22.25" x 17.38" x 19.88"
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • Titanium inserts help prevent the oldest problem with laundry baskets: cracking
  • Integrated handles on all four sides make carrying easy from any angle
  • Model: 12259004
