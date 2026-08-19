Staples has luggage from Skyway Luggage and Ricardo Beverly Hills marked 50% off across the board. A Skyway Seville 2.0 5-piece spinner set is $169.99, down from $339.99, while single carry-on spinners from both brands start at $89.99. The discount spans hardside carry-ons, larger suitcases, and full luggage sets in multiple colors. Shop Now at Staples
- Includes carry-on suitcases and multi-piece luggage sets
- 8-wheeled spinner designs on most models
- Hardside construction available across several styles
- 5-piece luggage sets available from Skyway
- Carry-on sizes range from 20" to 22.5"
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Woot has discounted a wide range of luggage and travel gear, including sets from Samsonite, American Tourister, and DELSEY. The Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 3-piece set is $129.99, down from a $298.34 reference price, while smaller accessories like packing cubes and travel umbrellas start under $10. The sale also covers backpacks from Eastpak, JanSport, and SwissGear alongside RFID-blocking wallets and totes. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
Staples has laptops starting at $249.99, including an Acer Aspire Lite with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal included. Shoppers can also find touchscreen models, Chromebooks, and larger 17.3" laptops across brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS. Prices and discounts vary by model, with several laptops marked down more than 40% off their regular price. We've pictured the ASUS CX14 N4500 14" Chromebook w/ 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $269.99 ($330 savings). Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available Buy Now at Staples
- Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS
- Options with screens ranging from 12.2" to 17.3"
- Configurations spanning 4GB to 16GB of RAM
- Storage options from 64GB up to 512GB
- Includes touchscreen and Chromebook models
- Some models bundle a year of Microsoft 365 Personal
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
Staples has a range of K-Cup pod boxes from Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop marked down to as low as $22 for Easy Reward Members (it's free to join). The sale includes boxes holding 44 or 48 pods. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts and up to 100% back in points on select purchases. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Staples
- K-Cup pods from brands like Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop
- Boxes contain 44 or 48 pods
- Includes medium, dark, and light roast options
- Decaf and flavored varieties available
- Next-day delivery available on eligible orders
At $250 off, this model pairs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-13620H processor, and the 14" Full HD screen keeps the laptop compact. It also includes WiFi 6 for a fast, reliable wireless connection. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor with base clock of 2.4GHz and max turbo up to 4.9GHz
- 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD
- 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display
- WiFi 6 wireless connectivity
- 47Wh battery rated for up to 7 hours of runtime
- Runs Windows 11 Home
Sign In or Register