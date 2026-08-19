This Staples Essentials task chair is $99.99, down from $189.99. It has an adjustable seat height, tilt tension control, and a weight capacity of up to 275 lbs., and can be assembled with or without arms. Buy Now at Staples
- Mesh back with a padded fabric seat
- Overall dimensions of 36.5-40.3" H x 27.1" W x 26.2" D
- Five-star base with rolling casters
- Adjustable seat height and tilt tension with a tilt lock
- Can be assembled with or without arms
- Weight capacity of up to 275 lbs.
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Published 6 min ago
This recliner chair is $140 off its regular price of $400, matching its all-time low on Amazon. It reclines up to 165° with a 4-position lockable mechanism and an extendable footrest, letting it double as a lounge chair or near-flat bed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reclines from 90° to 165° with 4 lockable positions
- Extendable footrest for near-flat reclining
- Adjustable 2-in-1 pillow for head or lower back support
- PU leather cover with high-density foam cushioning
- Recommended for users 4.7 to 5.8 ft. tall
- Overall dimensions of 27.5" D x 28.9" W x 45" H
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
Walmart offers the Serta Commercial Grade Task Office Chair for $59. That's a $39 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
Walmart offers the Beautyrest Beyla Ergonomic Manager Chair for $88.20. That's a $40 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 275-lb. capacity
Staples has laptops starting at $249.99, including an Acer Aspire Lite with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal included. Shoppers can also find touchscreen models, Chromebooks, and larger 17.3" laptops across brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS. Prices and discounts vary by model, with several laptops marked down more than 40% off their regular price. We've pictured the ASUS CX14 N4500 14" Chromebook w/ 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $269.99 ($330 savings). Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available Buy Now at Staples
- Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS
- Options with screens ranging from 12.2" to 17.3"
- Configurations spanning 4GB to 16GB of RAM
- Storage options from 64GB up to 512GB
- Includes touchscreen and Chromebook models
- Some models bundle a year of Microsoft 365 Personal
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
Staples has a range of K-Cup pod boxes from Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop marked down to as low as $22 for Easy Reward Members (it's free to join). The sale includes boxes holding 44 or 48 pods. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts and up to 100% back in points on select purchases. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Staples
- K-Cup pods from brands like Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop
- Boxes contain 44 or 48 pods
- Includes medium, dark, and light roast options
- Decaf and flavored varieties available
- Next-day delivery available on eligible orders
At $250 off, this model pairs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-13620H processor, and the 14" Full HD screen keeps the laptop compact. It also includes WiFi 6 for a fast, reliable wireless connection. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor with base clock of 2.4GHz and max turbo up to 4.9GHz
- 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD
- 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display
- WiFi 6 wireless connectivity
- 47Wh battery rated for up to 7 hours of runtime
- Runs Windows 11 Home
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