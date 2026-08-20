Smashburger's Smash Everyday Value Menu offers several menu items priced under $5. The lineup includes burgers like the All-American Smash and Deluxe Smash, along with the Angus beef Americana Big Dog and Deluxe Chicken Smash. Buy Now at SmashBurger
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Published 14 min ago
As part of its recently expanded McValue range, McDonald's has two lunch and dinner meal deals available for $5: The McChicken Meal Deal and McDouble Meal Deal. You get a McDouble or McChicken burger, fries, four nuggets, and a small drink Buy Now at McDonald's
Outback Steakhouse's Aussie 3-Course Meal starts at $14.99 and includes a soup or salad, an entree such as the Bloomin' Burger or Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake. Diners can upgrade to premium soups, salads, or entrées like a Center-Cut Sirloin or Half Rack of Ribs for an added cost. The deal is available for dine-in only, and prices may vary by location. Buy Now at Outback Steakhouse
Chipotle IQ lets shoppers play a free trivia game for a chance to win prizes like free burritos for a year, BOGO offers, free sides, and rewards points. There's no cost to enter, making it a no-risk way to snag potential Chipotle freebies. Shop Now at Chipotle
- Trivia game based on Chipotle knowledge
- Chance to win free burritos for a year
- Prizes include BOGO offers and free sides
- Rewards points available as prizes
- No purchase required to play
As advertised on their Facebook, while supplies last, you can get a free DoorDash pizza bag with promo code "GETDOUGH". Simply click on this link. Only one redemption per customer's allowed. Shop Now at DoorDash
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