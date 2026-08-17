Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Skechers Kids' Preschool Ultra Flex 3.0 Shoes for $19.99. You'd pay around double this price elsewhere. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Rocky Boots' Back to School Sale covers kids' western boots and outdoor pull-on boots, with prices ranging from $49.99 to $69.99. The Rocky Kid's MonoCrepe Western Boot drops to $49.99 from $84.99, while the Outback LTE Pull-On Outdoor Boot for big kids is $69.99, down from $84.99. Orders over $75 ship free. Shop Now at Rocky Boots
- Kids' and big kids' western boots and Chelsea styles
- Sale prices range from $49.99 to $69.99
- Includes Ride FLX, MonoCrepe, and Outback LTE collections
- Available in sizes 1 to 13.5
Target has kids' and women's shoes on sale, with prices starting around $5.50 for toddler sandals. Options span sneakers, water shoes, western boots, and sandals from Cat & Jack, S Sport by Skechers, and A New Day, with several styles discounted from their regular prices, such as Cat & Jack sneakers at $14, down from $20. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Shop Now at Target
- Sandals, sneakers, water shoes, and boots for kids and toddlers
- Women's sandals, heels, and flats also included
- Brands include Cat & Jack, S Sport by Skechers, A New Day, and Joybees
- Prices range from about $5.50 to $36.99 depending on style
- Free shipping and same-day pickup or delivery available
These Avia sneakers are $9.97, down from $20. The slip-on design uses elastic bungee laces instead of traditional laces, and the insole is made with memory foam for added cushioning. Choose free in-store pickup or pad your order over $35 to get free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
- Slip-on style w/ elastic bungee cord laces for a stay-put fit
- Breathable mesh upper
- Padded collar & tongue
- Memory foam insole
- Durable rubber outsole
- Colorblock styling
Rocky Boots takes up to 40% off during its Back to School Sale. Shop rugged footwear for kids, including western boots, Chelsea boots, and outdoor pull-on styles built for everyday wear. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Rocky Boots
- Kids' and big kids' western boots
- Chelsea and pull-on outdoor boot styles
- Sizes ranging from 1 to 13.5
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods discounts a wide range of men's national team soccer gear to half off regular prices. Shoppers can find replica jerseys for teams along with player-specific pieces featuring stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. We've pictured the Nike Men's USMNT Christian Pulisic #10 2026 Home Replica Jersey for $70 ($105 low). ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Sign In or Register