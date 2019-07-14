Walmart offers the Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mix 3-lb. Bag for $9.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was a buck less in May. Buy Now
- Amazon and Target both offer it for the same price
- designed for full sun and dense shade
- fine-bladed texture
- medium to high drought-resistance
- Model: 18225
Published 54 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
- for outdoor flowers, fruiting plants, containers, and bed areas
- contains high phosphorus to help plants bloom
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping.
Lowe's discounts select appliances, patio furniture, home items, and outdoor decor during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Amazon offers Prime members the Bloem Ariana 6" Self Watering Planter in Calypso for $1.18 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
- measures 6.5" x 3.5" x 5.25"
- BPA-free
- Model: AP0627
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during it's Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $6.97. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Ring, Moen, Chamberlain, Scotch, 3M, American Standard, and more.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited.
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL.
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
