Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$400 in-cart $600
free shipping

Optimize your home entertainment for the long weeks ahead, at a low of $316. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55RU7100FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register