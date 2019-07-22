- Create an Account or Login
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx GT Revolution 20-volt 12" Cordless Grass Trimmer / Edger for $54 with free shipping, that's $46 under the best we could find for a new one elsewhere, although we saw a refurb for $7 less last August.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AR Annovi Reverberi Electric Pressure Washer for $120.51 with free shipping. That's around $20 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from $3.37. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay takes up to 70% off select items via coupon code "JUMPSTART" for its End of Summer Sale. Plus, most offers bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Unitforhome via eBay offers the Anet A6 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for $129 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $84.) Buy Now
