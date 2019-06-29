New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $78 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
  • Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • 8-hour battery life
  • Model: SP50-D5B
