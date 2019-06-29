New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
$49 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $78 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is provided
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mugig 42" Soundbar System
$56 $140
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers its Mugig 42" Soundbar System for $139.99. Coupon code "R6KCTOVE" drops that to $56. With free shipping, that's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity
- 4 subwoofers
- 80-watt
- Model: B-1
BuyDig · 3 days ago
Samsung Sound+ 5.1-Ch. Slim Soundbar
$299 $698
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung Sound+ 5.1-Ch. Slim Soundbar for $697.99. Coupon code "SAVE100" drops it to $299. (This price will appear at final checkout.) With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $101, although most stores charge at least $440. Buy Now
- 7 speakers with dedicated amps
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- Model: HW-NW700/ZA
Adorama · 1 mo ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Purvobia Ultra Thin Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$18 $30
free shipping
Purvobia via Amazon offers its Purvobia Ultra Thin Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "30XJYMWT" to drop that to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5,000mAh power bank
- up to 20 hours play time
- built-in microphone
- includes micro-USB charger cable & AUX cable
Walmart · 44 mins ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Walmart · 1 day ago
Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$300 $478
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $178 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
- Model: D55x-G1
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED HT Display
$643 $650
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's $357 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR and adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs and USB
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Vizio 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$250 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, which included a $100 Dell gift card, and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
