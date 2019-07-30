New
Refurb RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison
$250 $700
Walmart offers the refurbished RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTU6050
