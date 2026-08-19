This Grade A refurbished Nintendo Switch 2 console comes at $399.99 with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. It's the best deal we've seen for the Nintendo Switch 2 in any condition. It includes the full set of OEM accessories, such as the dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, AC adapter, and HDMI cable, and has been inspected and tested for like-new functionality. Only one unit is available per customer while supplies last. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company