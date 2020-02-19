Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Light Ball Origin Upright Vacuum
$140 $165
free shipping

That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Apply coupon code "JPRESDAY" to bag this discount.
Features
  • HEPA filtration
  • self-adjusting cleaning head
  • includes a combination tool and stair tool
  • Model: 247661-02
Details
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires in 16 hr
