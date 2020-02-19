Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
$170 $200
free shipping

That's at least $229 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this discount.
  • A 6-month Dyson Official warranty applies.
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-01
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires in 16 hr
