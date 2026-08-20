This refurb Alexa Voice Remote Pro is $16 at Woot with promo code "FIRE25". It's the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. It adds features not found on the standard Fire TV remote, including a remote finder that rings on command, a motion-activated backlight, and customizable shortcut buttons. It only works with compatible Fire TV devices, so check your setup before buying. Deal ends August 9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company