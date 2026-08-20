This refurbished Apple Remote is $14.99 at Woot and works with Apple TV 2nd and 3rd generation as well as Mac, iPod, and iPhone devices. It's the best deal we've seen for this Apple remote. It lets you control playback, volume, and menus from across the room using an aluminum design. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Works with Apple TV (2nd and 3rd generation)
- Controls Mac, iPod, or iPhone from across the room
- Aluminum remote design
- Play, pause, adjust volume, and navigate menus for music and video
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this Replacement Remote for Samsung Smart TV 2-Pack for $12. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 2-pack. Having two remotes on hand means a backup is ready if one is lost or stops working, and the set includes one-tap buttons for Netflix, Video, and Hulu. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two universal remote controls for backup use
- Compatible with most Samsung Frame, Crystal UHD, Neo QLED, OLED, 4K, and 8K TVs
- One-tap shortcut buttons for Netflix, Video, and Hulu
- Infrared remote with a range of up to 10 feet
- Made from ABS and silicone materials
- Requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
At Woot, get this UltraPro BigEZ OneTouch Big Button Universal TV Remote for $9.99. It's the best deal we could find by $10. It comes preprogrammed for five major TV brands, including Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sony, and Roku, so there's no manual setup required. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Preprogrammed to control Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sony, and Roku TVs
- OneTouch setup skips manual programming steps
- Extra-large, backlit buttons with colorblind-friendly volume and channel keys
- AUX button preset for Roku boxes and programmable for other devices
- Master volume feature adjusts sound across devices
- Requires two AA batteries, not included
This refurb Alexa Voice Remote Pro is $16 at Woot with promo code "FIRE25". It's the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. It adds features not found on the standard Fire TV remote, including a remote finder that rings on command, a motion-activated backlight, and customizable shortcut buttons. It only works with compatible Fire TV devices, so check your setup before buying. Deal ends August 9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Built to Work sale covers Carhartt and Dickies workwear, with items like the Carhartt Force Midweight Micro-grid Base Layer at $15.99 and Dickies Original Flex Work Pants at $13.99. Caps, beanies, pants, shorts, and outerwear from both brands are included, with savings compared to each item's reference price. This deal ends September 11. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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